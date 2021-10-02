Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

SLDB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 769,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

