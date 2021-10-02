Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.48. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

THO stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

