Brokerages Set Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ALMFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ALMFF stock remained flat at $$25.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

