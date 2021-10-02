Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.