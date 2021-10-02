Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $18.42

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 177,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 817,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

