Brokerages Set Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target at $36.00

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

