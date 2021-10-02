Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $43.60

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.