Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,231.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, with a total value of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

LON:BKG traded down GBX 69 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,293 ($56.09). The stock had a trading volume of 275,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,730.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,818.27. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

