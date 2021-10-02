Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $36.60

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 78,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

