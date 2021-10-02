Brokers Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.