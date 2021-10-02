Brokers Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

