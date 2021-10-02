Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BAM.A stock traded up C$1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.04. 994,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$38.77 and a 1-year high of C$72.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.95. The firm has a market cap of C$108.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

