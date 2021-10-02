BWX Limited (BWX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 28th

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from BWX’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, insider Denis Shelley purchased 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.25 ($21,426.61).

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

