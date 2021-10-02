BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

BWXT opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

