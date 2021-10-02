BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 485.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get BYD alerts:

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. BYD has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $72.91.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.