C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:CPKPY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. C.P. Pokphand has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

