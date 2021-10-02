Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

