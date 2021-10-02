Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

