Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.