Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGLD opened at $19.78 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

