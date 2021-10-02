Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $823,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after buying an additional 123,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.75 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

