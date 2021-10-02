Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

