Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.44.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$58.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

