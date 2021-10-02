Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 11,454 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.67 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.