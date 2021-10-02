Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 3,732 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

