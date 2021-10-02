Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 32,954 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Livent were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.71 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

