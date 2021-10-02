Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.