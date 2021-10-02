Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $843,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 19,400.2% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 249,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $11,295,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $84.96 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

