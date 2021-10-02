Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,934,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:KOF opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

