Capital One Financial Comments on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

BNL stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

