Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

