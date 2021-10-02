Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. 87,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,140. The company has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

