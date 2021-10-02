Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

