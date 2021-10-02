CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.45, but opened at $136.88. CarMax shares last traded at $133.97, with a volume of 21,937 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

