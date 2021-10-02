CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 129,714 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.