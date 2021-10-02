CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.71.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

