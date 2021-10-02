Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.08 million to $30.22 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CDR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. 82,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

