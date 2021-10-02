Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,195. The company has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

