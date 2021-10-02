Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

