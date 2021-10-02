Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.61.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 289.32.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

