Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Buys C$36,972.00 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82. Centamin plc has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

