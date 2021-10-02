CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

