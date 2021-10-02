Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CSQPF opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

