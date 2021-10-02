Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

