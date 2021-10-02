Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $98.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

