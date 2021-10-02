Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

