China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHOLF remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

