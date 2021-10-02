Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,000 shares, a growth of 438.8% from the August 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

