Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total transaction of $4,557,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $4,192,100.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.