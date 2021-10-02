CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHSCM opened at $28.01 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

